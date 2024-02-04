Report: Lakers and Jazz only teams to make real offers for Dejounte Murray

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have been the only teams to make real offers to the Atlanta Hawks for one-time All-Star Dejounte Murray, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer.

On a recent podcast episode with NBA insider Marc Stein, Fischer shared the latest on the Murray situation.

“The only teams I’ve really heard actual offers about have been from the Lakers and from Utah, and the Lakers just don’t have a clear, obvious package that’s gonna give the Hawks the picks they want, a player they want and a player who doesn’t have what’s considered to be bad long-term salary,” Fischer said.

For both the Lakers and Jazz, Murray could be viewed as a long-term option to trade for as he has an upcoming contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season (and has a player option for the 2027-28 season).

This season, Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers could use Murray as an upgrade at the guard position, but the team would likely have to part ways with D’Angelo Russell to make that happen.

It was reported recently that a Lakers trade for Murray was trending downward amid a strong stretch of play from Russell. It’s unclear where things currently stand on that front. The team is now back over .500 after picking up road wins against the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Atlanta could always wait until the offseason to move Murray, as the team has him under contract beyond this season. The Hawks likely won’t settle for an underwhelming offer since they could just keep Murray and use him in the backcourt next to Trae Young this season and beyond.

The Hawks are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, pulling them to 22-27 on the season. Atlanta holds the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with the trade deadline approaching.

After making the Western Conference Finals last season, the Lakers would love to see some more playoff success this season. However, the team is just the No. 9 seed in the West, and it may need a trade to take the next step in a tough Western Conference.

It’ll be interesting to see how the trade market for Murray shakes out with less than a week until this season’s deadline.