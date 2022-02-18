Report: Lakers and 4 others teams pursuing Goran Dragic on buyout market

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are the top suitors for guard Goran Dragic in the buyout market. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to get involved.

Wojnarowski mentioned the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets as other potential destinations for the veteran guard.

Woj on what’s going on with Goran Dragic right now 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/9D4H6XwW1b — 𝕂𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕖𝕝 ℂ𝕝𝕦𝕓 𝔸𝕃𝕕𝕠𝕟𝕚𝕤™ 🐶☠️ (@AIR305) February 18, 2022

“The Bulls are competing for him,” Wojnarowski said. “The Clippers, the Nets, the Lakers have tried to be involved in this. Dragic has gotten I think closer to a decision, but Milwaukee’s been aggressive, and they can offer him not just a chance at being part of the defending champions, but a chance to play a pretty significant role. I think that’s really been their sell to him.”

It’s no surprise that the Lakers would covet Dragic’s services behind guard Russell Westbrook, as Kendrick Nunn still has yet to make his debut for the team.

Dragic, who appeared in just five games for the Toronto Raptors this season prior to being traded, played a major role for the Miami Heat in their run to the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season.

The Lakers are desperate for help as they try to get to the top of the Western Conference, and it is possible that Dragic could give them a boost off the bench.

Los Angeles is just 27-31 heading into this year’s All-Star break, and it holds the No. 9 seed in the West. Unless the Lakers are able to make a run in the final stretch of the season, Los Angeles is looking at a second straight season with an appearance in the league’s play-in tournament.

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers can persuade Dragic to come to Los Angeles over Milwaukee.