The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are amongst the teams that are exploring a possible trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

“The New York Knicks, L.A. Lakers, [Los Angeles] Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are among those who have explored whether the Pacers are willing to part with the league’s leading shot-blocker, league sources tell IndyStar,” the IndyStar’s J. Michael wrote. “And that’s to be expected. The Pacers were open to trading him before the 2020-21 season began, when they put Turner in a deal to get Gordon Hayward from the Boston Celtics with a sign-and-trade.”

Turner is under contract through the 2022-23 season, but it appears the Pacers could have a robust trade market for their center.

The 24-year-old currently leads the NBA in blocks per game at 3.4, and he could be a defensive anchor for any team going forward.

The Lakers are trying to upgrade their frontcourt with Anthony Davis out of the lineup and Marc Gasol not putting up the numbers they expected.

This season, Turner is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.