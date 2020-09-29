Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are about to play for their 17th NBA championship, they already have an eye on next season.

According to a recent report, the Lakers are one of several teams that are interested in acquiring Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo.

Lakers, Mavs also have interest in Pacers PG Victor Oladipo. List also includes: Knicks, Suns, Raptors, Nets, Timberwolves. https://t.co/5sKfmHl2Ln — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 29, 2020

Oladipo, 28, was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. After three seasons with the Orlando Magic and one with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he made his way to the Indiana Pacers.

It was there that Oladipo became a star, making two consecutive All-Star teams.

However, midway through the 2018-19 season, he suffered a ruptured quad tendon that forced him to sit out until midway this season.

He never really looked like himself this season, as he struggled to shoot a respectful percentage from the field.

If Oladipo returns to form next season, he could be a big asset for a Lakers team that likely wants to reduce LeBron James’ workload moving forward.

Oladipo’s ability to score, defend and set up his teammates would bolster an L.A. backcourt that’s somewhat underwhelming.

He’s also known as something as a speedster, which would fit in well with the Lakers’ style of offense.