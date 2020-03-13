Report: Lakers Allowed to Conduct 1-on-1 Workouts at Team’s Facility

The NBA may have suspended the remainder of this season’s games, but that doesn’t mean that its players will be sitting on their hands.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ players have been told that they can still work out at the team’s facility, but with some restrictions.

On the Lakers team conference call this afternoon players were told they can coordinate individual 1-on-1 workout time at the team's facility whenever they feel comfortable, sources tell ESPN. The team will slot times based on interest so players do not come in contact. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 13, 2020

The NBA held a conference call on Wednesday, during which it was initially determined that it would continue to play games despite the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But just after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, the league postponed all of the remaining games this season until further notice.

As of Thursday, the NBA is officially postponing the season for at least 30 days, as the league will reassess the situation after that time period.

Although it’s totally unknown right now if and when the 2019-20 season will resume, it’s a good idea for players to continue working out.

If nothing else, it should keep them healthy and in shape, which could mitigate the potential effects of the coronavirus should any more of them contract it.