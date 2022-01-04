Report: Lakers add new name to injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings, and there is a new name to add to the list.

Guard Avery Bradley was placed on the report with a cervical strain, but he is listed as probable for Tuesday’s game.

Bradley joins LeBron James (rectus abdominis strain) who is also probable against the Kings. Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn will remain out of the lineup as they recover from their respective knee injuries.

Bradley, 31, has played a major role for the Lakers this season. The veteran guard has appeared in 30 games for the Lakers and has started 25 of them.

He is averaging 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 23.9 minutes per game this season. The biggest contribution that Bradley has made has been from beyond the arc, as he is shooting a solid 40.0 percent from 3 in the 2021-22 campaign.

The cervical strain doesn’t seem to be a serious issue for Bradley since he is listed as probable, but it is something that the team will likely monitor going forward.

On the season, the Lakers are just 19-19, but they still hold the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference. The Kings are just 16-22 this season and are holding onto the No. 10 spot in the West.

While both teams would be in the league’s play-in tournament if the season ended today, James and the Lakers are hoping to turn things on and make a run up the standings as the team continues to get players back from injury.

The Lakers and Kings are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST on Tuesday night.