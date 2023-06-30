Report: Kyrie Irving to meet with Lakers during free agency

Kyrie Irving reportedly is meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers as the superstar guard explores his options entering free agency.

Sources tell @CBSSports that on top of Dallas and Phoenix, Kyrie Irving will meet today with Miami, Houston, the Lakers and the Clippers. Meetings will be in Los Angeles and, in a few cases, remote. — Bill Reiter (@sportsreiter) June 30, 2023

Irving will be the most sought-after free agent of this offseason if he chooses to not re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks, and it would allow him to pursue his reportedly desired reunion with LeBron James.

The Laker reportedly are “trending toward” bringing back D’Angelo Russell on a two-year, $40 million contract, so it is uncertain how much money and what need they could have for Irving. But if James wants to reunite with his former Cleveland Cavaliers championship teammate, Los Angeles likely would do everything it could to make that happen.

Los Angeles entered this offseason with the idea of Irving seemingly off their radar and instead focused on re-signing restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. But now that free agency is about to begin, it looks like Irving is placing himself front and center as a main topic of another NBA offseason.

Irving wound up with Dallas after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets during the season. He reportedly has been in contact with James about a possible reunion with the Lakers or on the Mavericks. With Los Angeles now on Irving’s list of meetings, that may be the place it could become a reality.

Irving’s time with the Mavericks did not go according to plan, with Dallas failing to make the playoffs and being fined for tanking toward the end of the season to protect a top-10 draft pick.

Among the other teams on the list, Miami is seeking a star to team with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and may be tired of waiting for Damian Lillard to decide if he wants to stay with or leave the Portland Trail Blazers. Phoenix could possibly add Irving to a star-studded lineup that this offseason already traded for Bradley Beal to join Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and the Houston Rockets have plenty of money available to spend with James Harden reportedly preferring a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, who in turn might have room for Irving if the Harden option falls through.

This NBA offseason was expected to feature significant player movement, and Irving joining a team other than the Mavericks would be at the top of that list.