Report: Kyle Lowry becomes latest point guard linked to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly may have interest in veteran Kyle Lowry.

“According to team and league sources, Kyle Lowry, who could be available if he’s bought out by Charlotte after being traded there from Miami this week, is one name to watch for the Lakers,” wrote Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Earlier this week, Lowry was traded to the Charlotte Hornets by the Miami Heat in a deal involving Terry Rozier. The 37-year-old reportedly is unlikely to report to the Hornets, who may trade him or buy out the remainder of his contract, which ends with this season.

“Lowry being dealt to Charlotte adds another name to the field of backcourt players available,” wrote NBA insider Jake Fischer. “He’s a potential re-trade candidate for the Hornets, sources said, but also as a potential player on the buyout market, should Charlotte not find a deal for the veteran floor general. At that point, one destination that currently appears to be a real possibility: Philadelphia, where the [Philadelphia] Sixers stand as one of the few contenders below the first luxury tax apron and capable of signing a player who was bought out from a contract pricier than this year’s mid-level exception ($12.4 million.) Lowry is not expected to join the Hornets prior to the trade deadline, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and will likely remain away from the franchise while the future of the respected 18-year veteran gets resolved.”

Though Lowry likely would not be the solution to the Lakers’ reported desire to upgrade the point guard position over D’Angelo Russell, he could provide some veteran leadership and playoff experience to the backcourt. He was a member of the Toronto Raptors when they won the 2019 NBA championship and helped the Heat reach the 2023 NBA Finals, which they lost to the Denver Nuggets.

He started 35 games for Miami this season — his third with the Heat — averaging 8.2 points and 4.0 assists per game.

The Lakers reportedly also are looking to make a more significant move prior to the NBA trade deadline early next month. They have been linked to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who is one of the top targets available.

Russell reportedly could be one of the Lakers involved in such a transaction, but the Hawks are apparently seeking a better player return than the 27-year-old.

In his second stint with the Lakers, Russell has played well since being put back into the starting lineup earlier this month. He has five games of at least 27 points in his past seven contests, with a high of 39 points and another game of 34 points.

However, the Lakers continue to find it difficult to get back over the .500 mark and have a 23-23 record heading into their game at the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. After reaching the Western Conference Finals last season, they are in ninth place in the conference entering play Friday.

It is unlikely Lowry would make a significant impact on the Lakers’ fortunes, but he could provide some solid play along with veteran savvy that may prove to be valuable in the playoffs should they get there.