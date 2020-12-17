The Los Angeles Lakers went through a bunch of changes during the offseason.

Now, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is not sure what his role for the team is going to be this season.

“I have no idea,” Kuzma said when asked what his role on the team will be this year. “We’ll see.”

Kuzma, 25, is heading into his fourth season in the NBA.

The forward has been through a whirlwind of different experiences during his time with the Lakers.

During the 2018-19 season, Kuzma put up a career-best 18.7 points on top of 5.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game.

However, his production severely dipped last season due to a revamped roster centered around superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Kuzma averaged just 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists last season. He only started in nine games.

The 2020 champion is constantly in trade rumors. In fact, one NBA executive is surprised the youngster didn’t get traded during the offseason.