Report: Kyle Kuzma and No. 22 pick for Joe Ingles and No. 30 pick could be ‘possibility’

Trade talk is heating up for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft.

One of the emerging trade possibilities for the Lakers could be shipping their No. 22 pick and forward Kyle Kuzma for the Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles and No. 30 pick.

NBA DRAFT & TRADE BUZZ Could the Lakers and Jazz make a draft night deal? The Athletic’s @Tjonesonthenba said on my podcast, pick 22 and Kyle Kuzma for pick 30 and Joe Ingles could be a possibility. https://t.co/JlgSHVoJhl — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) July 28, 2021

The Lakers are strongly trying to revamp their roster in order to maximize their chances as contenders next year.

The team fell to the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. While the Lakers weren’t at full strength, they also lacked the cohesive pieces to make a big run.

Kuzma, 26, has been thrown around in numerous trade rumors. Perhaps, attaching to a draft pick will move the needle for a potential deal.

Acquiring Ingles would be a huge feat for the Lakers. The forward gathered 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 assists per game last season for the Jazz.

The veteran has the experience and composure to take duties off LeBron James when he’s resting on the bench. Ingles has been on the Jazz for his entire career in the league.