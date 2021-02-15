The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to guard Derrick Rose over the last few years.

It appears Lakers legend Kobe Bryant pushed the franchise to acquire the former MVP last season.

“Before the helicopter crash, that was the only time I have ever heard — and I’m sure it happened more than I ever heard about — but this was the only time I ever heard Kobe make a little suggestion to the Lakers brass,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “He loved the idea of the Lakers trading for Derrick Rose or going to get him somehow.”

Rose, 32, is one of the most respected players in the NBA.

The point guard was the youngest player to win the MVP award, which he accomplished in 2011. Rose faced numerous major injuries in subsequent years.

Although Rose’s career appeared destined to end early several times due to injuries, he worked extremely hard and pushed himself back onto the court.

Bryant, who sadly passed away in January 2020, was known for his meticulous work ethic and love for the game of basketball. Certainly, he adored Rose’s hard-fought journey back to basketball.

Multiple teams have vied for Rose’s services in recent years. As a matter of fact, the veteran recently got dealt from the Detroit Pistons to the New York Knicks.

The point guard has career averages of 18.6 points, 5.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.