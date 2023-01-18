Report: Knicks only looking for 2nd-round draft compensation for Lakers target Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a trade ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, but one player that many have linked to the team is New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish.

The Knicks are reportedly willing to part ways with Reddish and would do so for second-round compensation. That makes him highly gettable for teams that are interested.

“Cam Reddish is the New York Knick most likely to be moved before the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline, league sources say,” Marc Stein recently reported. “The Knicks have redoubled their efforts to find a new home for Reddish with essentially three weeks to go until the deadline, sources tell The Stein Line, with the Dallas Mavericks having joined the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers on the list of known potential trade partners.”

Stein then detailed what the Knicks are asking for Reddish.

“Despite the price it paid to bring Reddish in, league sources say New York is seeking only second-round draft compensation now to move Reddish on in addition to the contracts required for salary-cap-matching purposes,” he wrote. “Reddish’s salary this season is nearly $6 million.”

Last season, the Knicks traded a 2022 first-round pick and Kevin Knox in exchange for Reddish and other assets. Clearly, the move hasn’t turned out as the team hoped.

Though the Lakers front office has appeared to be allergic to making moves so far this season, the relatively low price tag for Reddish seems too good to pass up. Reddish would be able to produce for the Lakers at the wing position, which is a major position of need for the team.

Reddish hasn’t played in the 2022-23 season since early December. In a small sample size this season, however, he’s produced at a decent level.

In 20 games, he’s averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 21.9 minutes per contest. He’s hitting 44.9 percent of his field goals and 30.4 percent of his deep balls.

Though adding Reddish would be a nice move for the Lakers, it isn’t exactly the kind of move that would turn the Lakers into contenders overnight.

Still, the Lakers may not need to add another star in order to compete at a high level. LeBron James and Anthony Davis (when healthy) give the Lakers a chance to beat any team in the NBA. An improved supporting cast could be all the team needs to see major improvement.

With just a few weeks left to go until the trade deadline comes and goes, it will be interesting to see if the team ends up making any moves or standing pat.