Report: Knicks engaged Lakers on deal that would’ve sent Evan Fournier to L.A. for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn

A new report indicates that the New York Knicks discussed a possible deal with the Los Angeles Lakers that would have resulted in the Lakers acquiring Knicks shooting guard Evan Fournier.

NBA insider Michael Scotto noted that the proposed deal would have sent Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn to the Knicks and was discussed before Knicks forward Cam Reddish was benched.

“Before Reddish’s recent benching in New York, the Knicks originally engaged the Lakers to see if they’d have interest in swapping Evan Fournier for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Scotto. “Beverley and Nunn will both become unrestricted free agents after this season. “Since then, the Knicks have reportedly looked to package Reddish with Fournier in various trade talks, per The Athletic’s Fred Katz.”

Beverley was acquired by the Lakers during the offseason. Nunn was signed by the Lakers last year, missing the entire 2021-22 campaign due to injury.

Both players haven’t been able to add much to the Lakers lineup this season, with Nunn averaging just 5.4 points per game and Beverley contributing 4.5 points per contest. Beverley remains a solid defender, but he is 34 years old.

Fournier is 30 years old and has struggled this season as well, averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. That scoring average is a far cry from his career mark of 14.2 points per game.

Over the course of this season, Fournier has started seven of the 13 games he has appeared in. However, he hasn’t played since Nov. 13, even though he’s healthy enough to take the court.

That stretch of inactivity for Fournier may suggest that the Knicks will look to unload him before the February trade deadline.

Fournier is making $18.0 million this season, and he’ll make around $18.9 million next season. The veteran will make $19.0 million in the 2024-25 campaign if his team option gets picked up.

Beverley is making $13.0 million this season, while Nunn’s contract is paying him around $5.3 million for the final season of his two-year deal.

The Lakers have improved in recent weeks after a disastrous start in which they dropped 10 of their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve won nine of their last 14 games, concluding a six-game road trip with a 124-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

That victory stopped a three-game losing streak, with the Lakers now back home to start a three-game homestand. That trio of contests begins on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Boston Celtics, who currently have the NBA’s top record at 21-7 on the season.