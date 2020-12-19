- Report: Knicks center fires Rich Paul and Klutch Sports as his agent
- NBA scout strongly indicates Talen Horton-Tucker could win Most Improved Player award
- Vanessa Bryant accuses mother of attempted extortion in ‘hurtful’ $5 million lawsuit
- Ice Cube’s son savagely clowns Clippers for having to watch Lakers’ championship ring ceremony
- Natalia and Vanessa Bryant pen beautiful messages honoring Kobe’s jersey retirement with Lakers
- Video: Mikal Bridges goes down with scary injury after no-call on LeBron James
- Report: 2 key Lakers rotation players to return tonight vs. Suns
- LeBron James receives zero votes for ‘Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?’
- Rajon Rondo being sued for assaulting woman while his girlfriend struck her in head and upper body
- Audio leaked of Jerry West calling Lakers ‘s–t show’ in attempt to sway Kawhi Leonard to Clippers
Report: Knicks center fires Rich Paul and Klutch Sports as his agent
-
- Updated: December 19, 2020
New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel will no longer be represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.
Noel reportedly terminated his relationship with Paul and is looking for a new agent.
Noel signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Knicks this offseason.
The NBPA reportedly confirmed that the relationship was terminated but would not reveal by which party.
Rich Paul and Klutch Sports maintain that they amicably parted ways with Nerlens Noel.
The NBPA confirmed that the relationship is terminated, but wouldn't divulge who filed the paperwork.
— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) December 19, 2020
Noel, 26, played for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. He averaged 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game last season.
Noel joins Mitchell Robinson on the Knicks to form one of the better defensive center duos in basketball.
However, it is possible that Noel was frustrated he didn’t find a long-term contract this offseason and that is the reasoning behind his leaving Klutch Sports.
Regardless, Noel will look to have a solid season for the Knicks before hitting the open market again next offseason.