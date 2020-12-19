New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel will no longer be represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Noel reportedly terminated his relationship with Paul and is looking for a new agent.

Noel signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Knicks this offseason.

The NBPA reportedly confirmed that the relationship was terminated but would not reveal by which party.

Rich Paul and Klutch Sports maintain that they amicably parted ways with Nerlens Noel. The NBPA confirmed that the relationship is terminated, but wouldn't divulge who filed the paperwork. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) December 19, 2020

Noel, 26, played for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. He averaged 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game last season.

Noel joins Mitchell Robinson on the Knicks to form one of the better defensive center duos in basketball.

However, it is possible that Noel was frustrated he didn’t find a long-term contract this offseason and that is the reasoning behind his leaving Klutch Sports.

Regardless, Noel will look to have a solid season for the Knicks before hitting the open market again next offseason.