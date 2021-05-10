Klutch Sports Group, the agency associated with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is branching out into the realm of representing coaches and management.

Andy Miller is joining @KlutchSports to lead new division of representation for NBA coaches and management, CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Miller, an ex-player agent responsible for negotiating $2 billion-plus in deals, reps LAC's Chauncey Billups, Toronto’s Nick Nurse, among others. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2021

Klutch Sports Group was cofounded several years ago by Rich Paul, a longtime friend of James. Within several years, it had grown to become one of the larger agencies in the NBA.

In addition to James, Klutch Sports Group also represents other members of the Purple and Gold such as fellow superstar Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell.

Paul is something of a Horatio Alger tale. He grew up somewhat disadvantaged in Cleveland, Ohio, and met James while the latter was in high school.

Paul started working at Creative Artists Agency and was mentored by Leon Rose, who was James’ first agent. In 2012, Paul left Creative Artists Agency to start Klutch Sports Group along with James.

Although Paul isn’t a college graduate, he has certainly studied the industry hard and become a major power player in the dog-eat-dog world of pro basketball.