Report: Kings interested in prying Malik Monk away from Lakers in free agency

The Sacramento Kings reportedly are interested in guard Malik Monk as free agency approaches.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, there is mutual interest between Monk and the Kings on a potential deal.

.@TheSteinLine asks @JakeLFischer about Malik Monk: He has has heard that Monk could go back to the Lakers for the midlevel right now, but Monk is looking for better offers. One team to watch, with mutual interest: Sacramento Kings — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) June 30, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to retain Monk for the taxpayer mid-level exception, but it was reported Wednesday that the guard is searching for more lucrative options.

That doesn’t rule out a potential return to Los Angeles, however, where Monk had arguably the best season of his career in the 2021-22 campaign.

During the season, Monk averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Monk was one of the most consistent offensive threats for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season, and it would be a major blow if the team lost him to a division rival in free agency.

The Kings are surely hoping to improve their roster around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to make a run at a playoff spot in the 2022-23 season. The Kings didn’t make the playoffs or play-in tournament in the Western Conference last season.

After taking forward Keegan Murray with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Kings are likely looking for scoring help at the guard position, especially since they decided not to extend a qualifying offer to guard Donte DiVincenzo.

According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings will not extend a qualifying offer to shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo. He is now an unrestricted free agent. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) June 29, 2022

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Monk spent the first four seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets. He has shown that he can be an effective scorer in the NBA with an ability to go on hot streaks.