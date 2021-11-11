Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son sentenced to 6 months in jail after slamming blade through neighbor’s head

The son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Adam has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to stabbing his neighbor.

“Adam — who had been accused of slamming a blade through the head of a man after the two had quarreled over trash cans in 2020 — entered guilty pleas to four total charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, at a hearing earlier this week,” wrote TMZ Sports.

The younger Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to 180 days in jail after pleading guilty to four total charges. Prosecutors are not happy with the outcome.

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” Orange County D.A. Todd Spitzer told TMZ Sports. “The Orange County District Attorney’s Office vehemently objected … because we believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time.”

No one was killed in the stabbing incident, which was certainly a fortunate outcome. Still, it’s a tragic situation.

The younger Abdul-Jabbar will begin his jail time in January.

The elder Abdul-Jabbar has made headlines lately for an entirely different reason. He has been very outspoken about the COVID-19 vaccine and recently expressed his disgust over the fact that some NBA players and staffers around the league are unvaccinated.

The elder Abdul-Jabbar had a legendary NBA career in which he earned 19 All-Star selections, six MVP awards, two scoring titles and six NBA championships. He retired with averages of 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

The superstar spent 20 years in the NBA, and the majority of them came with the Lakers. He made his league debut in the 1969-70 season and stayed in the association until the 1988-89 campaign.

Today, the elder Abdul-Jabbar is a Hall of Famer. The 74-year-old will likely always be remembered as one of the greatest basketball players of his generation.