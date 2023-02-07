Report: Jazz have had talks about sending package of rotation players to Lakers for Russell Westbrook and 2 1st-round picks

With just two days left to go before the NBA’s trade deadline for the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a deal to help them improve their playoff hopes.

According to a report, the Utah Jazz have had talks about a deal in which they would receive the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks as well as Russell Westbrook for a package featuring Mike Conley and Malik Beasley.

“For example, sources said the Jazz have had discussions about a deal in which a combination of rotation players including Conley and Beasley would go to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and Russell Westbrook, who would likely receive a buyout instead of joining the Jazz,” Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported.

Given how tightly the Lakers have held onto those two draft picks up to this point, it would be somewhat shocking if they decided to deal them both for such a modest return.

MacMahon’s report could indicate a couple of scenarios. If the Lakers are interested in that deal, they could be getting desperate and expressing a greater willingness to part ways with those picks for a lesser return. On the other hand, the Jazz could be releasing such information to try to put some added pressure on the Lakers to get a deal done.

As Lakers fans know well, the team was willing to part ways with both picks to try to land former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately for the Lakers, the Nets ended up choosing to deal with the Dallas Mavericks instead.

Though there are definitely trades out there that the Lakers front office could execute, time is now really starting to run out.

If the Lakers end up watching the trade deadline pass without making any meaningful moves, it could turn out to be the death knell for their 2022-23 campaign. The Lakers are currently 25-29 on the season, sitting as the No. 13 seed in the Western Conference.

Though they are still just 3.5 games back from the No. 6 seed in the West, there is no indication that they have what it takes to make up that ground with their roster as it currently stands. It’s going to be an important couple of days for L.A.