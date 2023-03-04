Report: Ja Morant set to miss upcoming Lakers-Grizzlies game after being suspended

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended for at least the team’s next two games, meaning he will miss Tuesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morant appeared to display a gun during a recent Instagram Live while he was at a nightclub.

Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun in his IG Live this morning. 😳 pic.twitter.com/zOuopMbpCb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 4, 2023

It’s a troubling circumstance for the Grizzlies star, who has also been dealing with allegations that he beat up a teenager and flashed a gun at him last summer. On multiple other occasions lately, he’s made headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Grizzlies clearly aren’t condoning Morant’s actions, and they are now handing down a punishment for their star player. Hopefully, the team can help Morant get back on track to stay out of trouble, especially since he has such a bright future ahead of him in the NBA.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant has become a game changer for the Grizzlies. He is a two-time All-Star, and he won Most Improved Player honors in the 2021-22 season.

The former Rookie of the Year led the Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, and the team is currently the No. 2 seed in the West this season.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game this season while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Losing Morant will likely push Tyus Jones into the starting lineup for Memphis over the next two games.

For the Lakers, this is a huge break, although it isn’t what anyone would like to see for Morant. Los Angeles needs every win it can get down the stretch of the season as it competes for a play-in spot in the West.

The Grizzlies have played nine games without Morant this season, going 4-5 in those matchups. The All-Star guard is going to be tough for the team to replace, and Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. will likely assume bigger roles on offense for Memphis.

While Morant’s suspension is for at least two games, it’s possible he could miss more time if the organization deems it necessary. Memphis faces the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday before taking on the Lakers on Tuesday night.