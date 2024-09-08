Report: J.J. Redick ‘really believes’ in Austin Reaves for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick is very high on guard Austin Reaves, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“I just know that J.J. really believes in Austin Reaves,” Windhorst said. “And I think he’s gonna try to put him in position to be successful.”

This is good news for Lakers fans, as they’d love to see Reaves take the next step as a third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the 2024-25 season.

Last season, Reaves took a step forward, averaging career-highs in points (15.9), rebounds (4.3), assists (5.5) and steals (0.8) per game. After going undrafted, Reaves has turned himself into one of the most reliable players on the Lakers roster over the last three seasons.

He had increased usage in the 2023-24 season, going from 7.7 shot attempts per game in the 2022-23 season to 11.5 last season. He still shot the ball pretty well, finishing the season with a field-goal percentage of 48.6 and 3-point percentage of 36.7.

With Redick taking over as the Lakers head coach, it’s possible that he will find new ways to utilize Reaves to help the young guard take the next step as a scorer.

Reaves’ agent seems to think big things are ahead for the 26-year-old now that Redick is in the fold.

After getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Lakers will need some players on their roster to make leaps if they want to contend for an NBA title in the 2024-25 season.

Los Angeles didn’t make any major moves this offseason, so players like Reaves, Rui Hachimura and others could be relied on to provide more on offense in the 2024-25 season.

With point guard D’Angelo Russell still on the roster, it’s likely that Reaves will start alongside him at the shooting guard position. Since Reaves wouldn’t have to be a primary ball handler in that lineup, it’s possible that Redick will look to use him as an off-ball shooter more than former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham did.

Regardless, it’s a positive sign for Reaves’ development – and his future – that Redick believes in him as a player.