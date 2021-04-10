The value of rare sports cards have exploded in recent years, and two cards that recently went up for auction are expected to sell for over $5 million total.

One card is of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and the other is of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

There are some pretty clear reasons why the James card is so valuable, according to TMZ.

“Let’s start with the King James card … a 2003-04 Upper Deck ‘Exquisite Collection’ Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph card — 1 of 99 ever produced,” TMZ reported. “The card features Bron’s signature … and an actual NBA logo patch from a jersey LBJ rocked during his incredible rookie year with the Cavs in 2003. “The card was rated a mint 9 by Beckett — one of the top grading companies in the business — meaning it’s essentially in brand new condition.”

As for the Brady card, the card itself is reportedly regarded as the “holy grail” of modern football cards.

Both cards of part of Goldin Auctions’ latest action. The starting bid for each card started out at $500,000.