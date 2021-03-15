The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are looking to add a center at the trade deadline, and it appears that Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside is a potential target.

While the Lakers would like to add Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond to their roster, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes explained why Whiteside could be a backup plan.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are monitoring the developments of the Sacramento Kings’ seldom-used rim protector, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote. “If the defending champs strike out on landing Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, then Whiteside would be a nice contingency plan.”

This season, Whiteside is averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Kings in 23 games.

Whiteside would help replace the void left by the departures JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard this past offseason.

Drummond is a superior offensive player, but it is expected that his market will be much more robust than Whiteside’s.

If the Lakers miss on Drummond, Whiteside is a cheap replacement that would fit right in with Marc Gasol, Anthony Davis and the Lakers’ other bigs.