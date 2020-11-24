- Report: Gregg Popovich told LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play ‘a little more defense’ after winning championship
Report: Gregg Popovich told LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play ‘a little more defense’ after winning championship
November 24, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals this past season.
Led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers went 16-5 in the postseason.
While Los Angeles relatively dominated the competition, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had some criticism for the superstar duo.
According to GQ’s Taylor Rooks, Popovich sent former Laker Danny Green a text following the Lakers’ championship win.
The text congratulated Green, who played for Popovich in San Antonio, but also jokingly criticized the defense of James and Davis.
“When Lakers guard Danny Green won his third championship, he says, his old coach Gregg Popovich sent him a text: ‘Tell LeBron and AD I said congrats as well, but tell them to play a little more defense,’” Rooks wrote.
Popovich is one of the greatest coaches of all time, and he always seems to have fun with the players he has coached for or against.
The Lakers are looking to repeat this season, but Popovich and the Spurs will be one of the many teams standing in their way.