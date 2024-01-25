Report: Gabe Vincent viewed as negative asset around NBA due to multiple factors

Due to several reasons, Gabe Vincent’s deal with the Los Angeles Lakers is reportedly seen as a negative asset around the league.

“Gabe Vincent is definitely viewed as a negative asset right now around the league because he’s been hurt, and he hasn’t been able to show if he can fit with the Lakers or not,” Michael Scotto said. “There’s also always the stigma that Miami Heat role players are not as good elsewhere, with the exception of Max Strus and the way he’s played for Cleveland.”

Vincent hasn’t played for the Lakers in over a month. His most recent appearance came against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 20, when he finished with three points, three assists and one rebound while shooting 1-of-4 from the floor and 1-of-3 from deep across 14 minutes of playing time.

In just five appearances with the storied Lakers franchise so far during the 2023-24 regular season, his first season in Los Angeles, he is averaging 5.4 points, 1.0 rebound and 3.0 assists per game on 37.5 percent shooting from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range.

He debatably had his best game as a Laker this season against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 30. Vincent contributed nine points, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes of action.

With Vincent having been sidelined for the lion’s share of the season to this point, the Lakers have had little to work with in terms of depth at the guard spots. The two guards who have received consistent playing time for Los Angeles are Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell.

Los Angeles has been linked to several guards in recent trade rumors, namely Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray, who is averaging 21.4 points per game in his second season in Atlanta.

The Lakers seem like they could benefit from shaking up their roster before the NBA trade deadline, which is on Feb. 8. At 22-23, the Lakers are two-and-a-half games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and have won just five out of their last 10 games.

The next two games on Los Angeles’ regular-season schedule are against the Bulls on Thursday and Golden State Warriors on Saturday. If the Lakers can’t string together some wins in their upcoming stretch before the trade deadline, the team might see itself in even more trade rumors before Feb. 8.