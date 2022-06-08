Report: Frank Vogel to interview for Utah Jazz coaching job

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel reportedly is expected to interview for the Utah Jazz coaching vacancy.

Vogel and Jazz assistant Lamar Skeeter are two of the candidates that will interview for the position. The Jazz are looking to replace Quin Snyder, who stepped down from the position.

Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA title during the 2019-20 season, but he was fired at the conclusion of the 2021-22 regular season after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

Over three seasons as the Lakers head coach, Vogel compiled a 127-98 regular season record and won 18 playoff games.

The Jazz were solid for several seasons under Snyder, but they failed to make the Western Conference Finals during his tenure.

Vogel is looking to land on his feet after the end of his Lakers tenure. Time will tell what his future holds.