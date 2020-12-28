- Report: Former Lakers guard signs contract with Chinese Basketball Association team
- Updated: December 28, 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young isn’t done with basketball just yet.
The veteran is signing a contract with the Zhejianh Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association.
12-year NBA veteran Nick Young is signing a contract in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Zhejiang Lions, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020
Young, 35, hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season. He last played for the Denver Nuggets.
The sharpshooter spent a handful of seasons with the Lakers. In fact, he had some of his best production in Los Angeles.
During the 2013-14 season, Young gathered 17.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
While Young has been vying for a job in the NBA, he will have to reinvigorate his portfolio overseas.