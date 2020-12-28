Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young isn’t done with basketball just yet.

The veteran is signing a contract with the Zhejianh Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association.

12-year NBA veteran Nick Young is signing a contract in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Zhejiang Lions, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

Young, 35, hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season. He last played for the Denver Nuggets.

The sharpshooter spent a handful of seasons with the Lakers. In fact, he had some of his best production in Los Angeles.

During the 2013-14 season, Young gathered 17.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

While Young has been vying for a job in the NBA, he will have to reinvigorate his portfolio overseas.