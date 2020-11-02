- Nick Young wants an NBA job after seeing himself torch LeBron James and Dwyane Wade
Nick Young wants an NBA job after seeing himself torch LeBron James and Dwyane Wade
- Updated: November 2, 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young doesn’t have a job in the NBA.
However, he begged to be back in the league on Twitter after seeing a video of himself competing against LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in 2013.
Can I hoop pls https://t.co/JYGalm3o1b
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 2, 2020
The Miami Heat and Lakers battled each other on Christmas Day in 2013.
While the struggling Lakers were the heavy underdogs, they kept up with the Heat, who had just won a championship the season before.
Young, who was in his first season in Los Angeles at the time, led the Lakers with 20 points on 4-of-7 shooting from downtown in the contest. He outscored James, who collected just 19 points.
However, the Heat’s big three of James, Wade and Chris Bosh were too much for the Lakers. The Heat won the game by a score of 101-95.
The 6-foot-7 Young went on to have a career year with the Lakers. The veteran put up 17.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game during the 2013-14 season.