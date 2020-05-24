Report: Former Lakers Player Denied Prison Release Amidst Pandemic Concerns

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kermit Washington was reportedly rejected early prison release after a judge ruled against his request.

According to TMZ Sports, Washington fears that he could be infected with COVID-19 if he stays in prison.

“Washington argued he’s at a ‘high risk of death or serious illness from COVID-19’ — noting the ‘extreme rate of infection’ and the number of deaths of inmates in the nationwide prison system,” the site reported.

TMZ Sports acquired court documents that explained the judge’s decision. Apparently, Washington’s reason for wanting early release wasn’t enough to get him out of jail prior to his appointed date.

Washington is serving a six-year sentence after he pled guilty in 2018 to three felonies and admitted to stealing roughly $1 million that was meant to provide basic needs for children in Africa who were either starving, infected with HIV or both.

Infamously known for the punch that nearly killed Houston Rockets forward Rudy Tomjanovich in 1977, Washington was suspended by the league for 60 days and fined $10,000 for his role in one of the most brutal acts on an NBA court.

Washington continues to be haunted by the incident and his recent troubles have only served to drag his reputation down even further.