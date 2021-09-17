Report: Former Lakers forward agrees to sign deal with Nets

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devontae Cacok reportedly is signing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Cacok will head to training camp with Brooklyn to compete for a two-way spot on the team’s roster for the 2021-22 season.

Former Lakers forward Devontae Cacok will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 forward will go to training camp and compete for an open two-way spot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2021

Cacok spent the past two seasons with the Lakers and was a part of the team that won the title in the 2019-20 season.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 20 games for the Lakers, making one start.

During the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 2.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists in 4.9 minutes per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field.

Cacok will provide the Nets with some frontcourt depth, but he likely won’t play a major role unless he has a breakout training camp and preseason.

Brooklyn was knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last season by the Milwaukee Bucks.