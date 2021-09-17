- Report: Former Lakers forward agrees to sign deal with Nets
- Former NFL star calls out Russell Westbrook as part of Illuminati with an LGBTQ agenda
- Richard Jefferson says Vince Carter was more talented than LeBron James
- Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers
- LeBron James severely disrespected by ESPN as it releases latest NBA predictions
- ESPN pegs Lakers as heavy underdogs behind Nets to win 2022 NBA Finals
- Carmelo Anthony compares LeBron James to 900-year-old Italian grandmother in response to haters
- Report: Lakers finalize 4 new additions for 2021-22 season
- Report: Rich Paul was telling other agents at Chicago combine that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sliding over to 4 and 5
- Dennis Schroder hilariously embraces that he ‘fumbled the bag’ from Lakers while flexing on haters
Report: Former Lakers forward agrees to sign deal with Nets
-
- Updated: September 17, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devontae Cacok reportedly is signing a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
Cacok will head to training camp with Brooklyn to compete for a two-way spot on the team’s roster for the 2021-22 season.
Former Lakers forward Devontae Cacok will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 forward will go to training camp and compete for an open two-way spot.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2021
Cacok spent the past two seasons with the Lakers and was a part of the team that won the title in the 2019-20 season.
Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 20 games for the Lakers, making one start.
During the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 2.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists in 4.9 minutes per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field.
Cacok will provide the Nets with some frontcourt depth, but he likely won’t play a major role unless he has a breakout training camp and preseason.
Brooklyn was knocked out in the second round of the playoffs last season by the Milwaukee Bucks.