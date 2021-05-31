Report: FC Barcelona has acquiring Marc Gasol at the top of their agenda for next season

The Los Angeles Lakers career of Marc Gasol could be a short one if the determined efforts of FC Barcelona to sign the veteran come to fruition.

An international source indicated that the focus of FC Barcelona is to have both Marc Gasol and his brother Pau playing for the team next season.

“According to Carrusel Deportivo’s Antoni Daimiel, Barcelona GM Juan Carlos Navarro has Marc Gasol at the top of his agenda for next season’s plans and will ‘try everything’ to bring the Lakers star back home,” the report read. “‘This operation must not be ruled out for the future,’ said Daimiel. If so happens, and assuming that Pau Gasol continues his run with Barcelona, fans will have the chance to see the two brothers competing side to side for the Blaugranas.”

Marc Gasol has had a lengthy NBA career and signed with the Lakers last November as they were bolstering their roster for the 2020-21 campaign.

However, the hopes that Marc Gasol would continue to provide solid play on the court proved to be a disappointment, given the numbers the 36-year-old put up during the regular season.

Starting 42 of the 52 games he played in, Marc Gasol averaged just 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The scoring and rebounding averages were career lows for the veteran.

Exactly how much FC Barcelona is willing to pay Marc Gasol is unknown, but it seems unlikely that the Lakers will put up a determined fight to keep him unless the price is manageable.

At present, the Lakers are more focused on their current playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, which is currently deadlocked at two wins apiece.