Report: Dwight Howard Was Only Player to Attend NBA’s DJ Event in Orlando Bubble

Some NBA players have complained about the restrictive nature of the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla., but it’s not all bad. There are certain group activities available to players within the bubble environment, such as bowling and video games.

Yesterday, DJ Nasty held an event at the Gran Destino Tower, the hotel at Walt Disney World Resort where the Los Angeles Lakers and several other teams are staying.

However, according to Lakers power forward Anthony Davis, backup center Dwight Howard was the only one that attended the event.

Anthony Davis starts chuckling as he gets asked about a DJ set last night that was not well attended. He thinks people just didn't know about it. "The first time I heard of the DJ thing was today. Dwight told me he was the only one there." — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 12, 2020

In June, Howard seemed to be leaning towards not playing in the restart of the 2019-20 season. His reasoning was that it would divert attention away from the nationwide fight for equal justice in the wake of several killings of unarmed African-Americans.

However, the Atlanta, Ga. native eventually decided he would play, and the Lakers are ever so glad.

Howard’s stats this season – 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game – seem rather pedestrian, especially compared to the numbers he put up with regularity not too long ago.

But he is one of the team’s most important role players. His willingness to rebound, protect the rim, box out, set screens and run the floor has helped make the Lakers the favorites to win the NBA championship.