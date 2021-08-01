Report: Dwight Howard ready to ‘return and play center’ for Lakers

With free agency set to begin on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers have multiple positional needs.

One need is at the center position, and they could possibly be welcoming an old favorite back to shore up that spot.

“The Lakers need shooting,” wrote Broderick Turner, Andrew Greif and Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “One name that is coming up is Patty Mills. He can shoot the lights out and would be great off the bench. Wayne Ellington is another shooter who has interest in rejoining the Lakers. Trevor Ariza and Andre Iguodala are veteran wings who are candidates. Carmelo Anthony is interested, just waiting on a call from the Lakers when free agency opens Monday. Guess who might be back for a third time? Yup, Dwight Howard is ready to return and play center. Jeff Green and Goran Dragic also are names to look out for.”

Howard first came to the Lakers via trade in 2012. His numbers were strong during the 2012-13 campaign, but the season ended in disaster, as the team got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs after a mass epidemic of injuries.

Howard left in free agency shortly afterward and became public enemy number one in Los Angeles.

He returned in 2019 to play backup center. Although many were skeptical that he had matured, he was on his best behavior all year and played a key role in the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship.

Howard played for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, and many feel that the Lakers missed his physicality, rebounding, defense and energy.

Reportedly, Anthony Davis is willing to play the center position more than he has in the past, which could alleviate some of the load Howard would have if he indeed came back to Southern California.