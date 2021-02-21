- Report: Los Angeles Lakers announce starting lineup for Saturday’s matchup vs. Miami Heat
- Report: Dennis Schroder to miss at least next 3 games for Lakers
- Report: Lakers among teams interested in DeMarcus Cousins
- Pau Gasol issues surprising response to news that he’s signing with FC Barcelona
- Report: Pau Gasol makes major decision regarding basketball career
- Lakers list 5 rotation players on injury report for Saturday’s game vs. Miami Heat
- Kyrie Irving offers supremely confident message for LeBron James and Lakers after Nets victory on Thursday
- Report: LeBron James would need phone call and apology from Kyrie Irving to be cool with him again
- Draymond Green goes after Shaquille O’Neal in defense of DeMarcus Cousins
- Frank Vogel offers worrisome update on Dennis Schroder after Lakers loss to Nets
Report: Dennis Schroder to miss at least next 3 games for Lakers
-
- Updated: February 21, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder will miss at least the next three games, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.
Schroder is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols, and it looks like he may take a while to clear them.
Frank Vogel says that Dennis Schröder (health and safety protocols) will miss a minimum of the next three games, including tonight’s game.
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 20, 2021
The Lakers’ next three games are against the Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.
Utah currently is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are in second with a 22-8 record.
In addition to missing Schroder, the Lakers are also without Anthony Davis, which could make the upcoming stretch rather tough on this Lakers roster.
This season, Schroder is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.
He has started all 29 games that he has appeared in this season. The Lakers will move forward with Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wesley Matthews at guard in Schroder’s absence.
Superstar LeBron James will likely handle a lot of the point guard duties as well, but the Lakers will need Schroder healthy if they want to keep the pace in the West.