Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder will miss at least the next three games, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

Schroder is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols, and it looks like he may take a while to clear them.

Frank Vogel says that Dennis Schröder (health and safety protocols) will miss a minimum of the next three games, including tonight’s game. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 20, 2021

The Lakers’ next three games are against the Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.

Utah currently is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are in second with a 22-8 record.

In addition to missing Schroder, the Lakers are also without Anthony Davis, which could make the upcoming stretch rather tough on this Lakers roster.

This season, Schroder is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.

He has started all 29 games that he has appeared in this season. The Lakers will move forward with Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wesley Matthews at guard in Schroder’s absence.

Superstar LeBron James will likely handle a lot of the point guard duties as well, but the Lakers will need Schroder healthy if they want to keep the pace in the West.