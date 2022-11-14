Report: Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant expected to play for Lakers on Friday vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers got a nice win on Sunday night over the Brooklyn Nets, and they got another big boost on Monday morning when it was reported that Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant will both likely make their season debuts the next time the Lakers take the floor.

The Lakers are currently on the first day of a four-day break and will next suit up against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Schroder and Bryant are expected to take part in that matchup.

Schroder, who has been absent since undergoing thumb surgery, will of course help bolster the team’s backcourt, and he could eventually compete for a spot in the team’s starting five. Until indicated otherwise, it should be assumed that he’ll come off the bench for the Lakers on Friday.

The same can be expected for Bryant, who also underwent thumb surgery last month. Though he may come off the bench while he gets back into game shape, it is possible that Bryant eventually takes over the starting center spot.

That would allow Anthony Davis to move to power forward, his preferred position. Bryant has started 108 of the 170 regular season games he’s played so far in his career.

The 2022-23 NBA season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start for the Lakers, and they currently sit at 3-10 on the season. Still, with the win on Sunday and this good news, it does seem as though the dark cloud above the team has, at least momentarily, lifted.

The Lakers have a number of winnable games coming up, and they could start digging themselves out of the hole they currently find themselves in.

One very important thing to note is that LeBron James’ return date has not yet been determined. He’s currently out with a left adductor strain. He’s considered day-to-day, and Lakers coach Darvin Ham recently admitted that the four days off could be just what the doctor ordered for the four-time MVP.

“If it’s Friday against Detroit, next Friday,” he said. “We can feel good about that, knowing that means that these days, the rested to not put any pressure on it, but strengthen it and, you know, treat it to get him to the point where he’s able to get back out there.”

Even if they are without James on Friday, the Lakers should be able to get the win. The Pistons are one of the weaker sides in the NBA and few teams in the league with a worse record than the Lakers.