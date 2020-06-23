Report: DeMarcus Cousins Will Sit Out NBA’s Resumption to Continue Rehab for 2020-21 Season

Former Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins will sit out the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Sources: Multiple teams have expressed interest in DeMarcus Cousins but have been told the four-time All-Star will sit out the resumed season and continue rehab for full return in 2020-21. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020

Although the free agent garnered interest from multiple teams, he ultimately decided to prioritize rehab over the prospect of playing basketball this season.

Cousins, 29, has been hit hard with injuries over the last few years.

The Lakers signed the former All-Star to a one-year contract last summer. However, he suffered a torn ACL in August 2019, which hampered his chances of playing during the 2019-20 season.

While the Lakers kept him on the team for the majority of the season, they ended up releasing him in February in order to sign Markieff Morris.

Currently, the Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference. They will head into Orlando Fla. for the 2019-20 season resumption with strong championship aspirations.

Cousins has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.