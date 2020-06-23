- Report: DeMarcus Cousins Will Sit Out NBA’s Resumption to Continue Rehab for 2020-21 Season
- Report: Anthony Davis Has New Date to Decide on Player Option for Next Season
- Danny Green Says Lakers ‘Need’ Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley to ‘Have a Chance’
- Report: Knicks Receive Permission to Interview Lakers Assistant Jason Kidd
- Video: Snoop Dogg Pays Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 ESPYs
- LeBron James Passionately Supports NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace After ‘Heinous Act’
- Eric Paschall Says He Thought He Was a Strong Guy Until He Met LeBron James
- Report: Lakers Championship Ring Kobe Bryant Gave to His Father Expected to Sell for $250K
- Vanessa Bryant Devotes Heartfelt Father’s Day Post to Kobe
- NBA Agent Explains Why Anthony Davis Should Opt Into Lakers Deal Rather Than Hit Free Agency
Report: DeMarcus Cousins Will Sit Out NBA’s Resumption to Continue Rehab for 2020-21 Season
-
- Updated: June 23, 2020
Former Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins will sit out the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
Sources: Multiple teams have expressed interest in DeMarcus Cousins but have been told the four-time All-Star will sit out the resumed season and continue rehab for full return in 2020-21.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2020
Although the free agent garnered interest from multiple teams, he ultimately decided to prioritize rehab over the prospect of playing basketball this season.
Cousins, 29, has been hit hard with injuries over the last few years.
The Lakers signed the former All-Star to a one-year contract last summer. However, he suffered a torn ACL in August 2019, which hampered his chances of playing during the 2019-20 season.
While the Lakers kept him on the team for the majority of the season, they ended up releasing him in February in order to sign Markieff Morris.
Currently, the Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference. They will head into Orlando Fla. for the 2019-20 season resumption with strong championship aspirations.
Cousins has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.