   Report: DeMarcus Cousins Will Sit Out NBA's Resumption to Continue Rehab for 2020-21 Season
Report: DeMarcus Cousins Will Sit Out NBA’s Resumption to Continue Rehab for 2020-21 Season

DeMarcus Cousins Lakers Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Former Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins will sit out the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Although the free agent garnered interest from multiple teams, he ultimately decided to prioritize rehab over the prospect of playing basketball this season.

Cousins, 29, has been hit hard with injuries over the last few years.

The Lakers signed the former All-Star to a one-year contract last summer. However, he suffered a torn ACL in August 2019, which hampered his chances of playing during the 2019-20 season.

While the Lakers kept him on the team for the majority of the season, they ended up releasing him in February in order to sign Markieff Morris.

Currently, the Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference. They will head into Orlando Fla. for the 2019-20 season resumption with strong championship aspirations.

Cousins has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.