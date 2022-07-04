The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a very important offseason. The organization is trying to retool its roster in order to make it back to the playoffs.

L.A. missed the postseason altogether last season, as it went 33-49 and finished with the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

After Los Angeles’ season ended, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss stated that she was growing “impatient” with the team because she had expected it to go deep into the playoffs.

Late on Sunday, Buss tweeted out a message expressing how much she misses Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply. — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 4, 2022

Given the wording of the tweet, some people took her message as a subtweet. Of course, many believe that the tweet took a shot at current Lakers star LeBron James, who has constantly been compared to Bryant since joining the franchise back in the summer of 2018.

Lebron and Klutch fuckin that organization up man got Jeanie hurtin and shit https://t.co/IP3kCIEqTY — ClipVibes (@clipvibes21) July 4, 2022

Shut your cheap ass up when your own actions don’t reflect. Mfkers will splash dudes name on shit to always get sympathy points https://t.co/Tx4V4JnDrV — dee (@deetrippy12) July 4, 2022

subtweeting one of the players is wiiild https://t.co/Wcl0P7Alko — raMEANa. (@Ramina1690) July 4, 2022

SUBTWEETING WHEW CHILE. THIS OFF-SEASON BEEN A SHOW.

ME WATCHING ALL THIS GO DOWN: https://t.co/lqFg4Y0EKi pic.twitter.com/t4SIU8Wpyd — ken (@ken49829638) July 4, 2022

While James is arguably the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball, he hasn’t enjoyed consistent success with the Purple and Gold.

In four seasons with the team, he has missed the playoffs two separate times. While James led the franchise to a title during the 2019-20 campaign, he was unable to get it out of the first round of the playoffs during the 2020-21 season.

During his time with the Lakers, James has averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

In recent years, he has dealt with injuries that have left many to wonder how much time he has left in the league. James will turn 38 in December and has not played in more than 56 regular season games in either of the past two seasons.

He’s surely hoping that the Lakers will be able to turn things around this season and get back to the NBA Finals. Only time will tell if there are some big changes made to the roster before the 2022-23 regular season begins.