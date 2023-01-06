Report: DeMarcus Cousins expected to work out for Lakers soon

Former All-NBA center DeMarcus Cousins is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers soon, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

“Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is expected to work out for the Los Angeles Lakers at some point next week, league sources tell Bleacher Report,” Haynes wrote. “The official date has yet to be determined, sources say. “He has been working out six days a week in Las Vegas. The free-agent center hopes to impress a Lakers franchise in evaluation mode. As of Jan. 5, teams are now allowed to sign players to 10-day contracts.”

Cousins, who last played for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 season, has been a free agent for a while now.

A four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection, Cousins was on the Lakers roster for a portion of the 2019-20 season, but he did not play in a game due to a torn ACL.

The Lakers could use some proven depth at the center position, especially with star Anthony Davis out of the lineup due to a foot injury. Davis was in the midst of a career year for the Lakers before going down, and the team has relied on Thomas Bryant to fill his place in the lineup.

Cousins spent time with the Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season. He’s shown that he can accept a smaller role off the bench, and he actually thrived at times in that position for both teams.

Across 48 games in the 2021-22 season, Cousins made seven starts and played 15.0 minutes per game. He averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Cousins was one of the best big men in the NBA before injuries severely derailed his career.

After making four straight All-Star teams, Cousins ruptured his Achilles in the 2017-18 season. He rehabbed and eventually joined the Golden State Warriors the following campaign, but he has never looked like the same player.

The ACL injury he suffered made it even harder for him to find his old form, but he’s transformed himself into a solid role player at this stage in his career.

At just 32 years of age, Cousins still may have something left in the tank to help the Lakers this season.

Los Angeles has won three straight games and holds the No. 12 spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers are just 1.5 games back of the final play-in spot in the West, and they could use Cousins to help fill the void in the rotation until Davis is able to return.