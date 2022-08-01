- Report: DeMar DeRozan signing new deal with Nike that keeps him as featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line
- Updated: August 1, 2022
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is reportedly signing a four-year deal with Nike that will keep him as the featured face of the iconic line of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2022
Surely, it’s an incredible honor for the veteran who turned in one of his best career seasons last year.
Of course, Bryant spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers. DeRozan grew up in Compton, Calif. and idolized Bryant growing up.
While it remains a deep tragedy that Bryant passed away in 2020, it is always heartening to see other NBA stars do what they can to keep his memory alive.
Surely, DeRozan will look to put in another incredible season this year as a tribute to Bryant and his enduring impact on the game of basketball.