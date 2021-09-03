Report: DeAndre Jordan to Lakers heating up with latest update

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are a “serious contender” to sign veteran center DeAndre Jordan once he reaches a buyout with the Detroit Pistons.

Jordan was dealt to the Pistons by the Brooklyn Nets for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya. The Pistons also received four second-round picks in the deal.

Again, Pistons plan is to negotiate a contract buyout with the DeAndre Jordan and allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. In that scenario, the Lakers will be a serious contender, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/WjbY2ch41h — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

Jordan would provide the Lakers with some depth at center behind Dwight Howard and Marc Gasol.

Los Angeles has signed several veterans this offseason to revamp its roster, and Jordan certainly fits that mold.

Last season with Brooklyn, Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 76.3 percent from the field.

However, Jordan fell out of the Nets’ rotation in the playoffs. He could revive his career with the Lakers as they try to rebound from last year’s first-round exit in the postseason.