- Updated: June 14, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers would likely love to re-sign Talen Horton-Tucker in the coming offseason. However, they could face some major competition for the promising youngster.
The Chicago Bulls are reportedly intrigued by his talent and the potential fit of the 20-year-old shooting guard with their stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
“Horton-Tucker would be a very intriguing free agency target for the Bulls,” wrote Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network. “They need more help in the back-court, but many are connecting them to the likes of Dennis Schroder or Kemba Walker.
“A source said that the Bulls love the talent and potential that Horton-Tucker possesses and believe that he can be a long-term fit alongside LaVine and Vucevic.”
Horton-Tucker was the No. 46 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and was acquired by the Lakers on draft night. He rarely played during his rookie season. But a strong showing in the 2020 preseason games helped his stock rise.
The Iowa State University product became a regular part of Los Angeles’ rotation this past season, averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.