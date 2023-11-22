Report: Cam Reddish to miss Lakers-Mavericks game

Los Angeles Lakers wing Cam Reddish reportedly will miss the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Reddish, who played just 5:08 in the Lakers’ win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, is still experiencing soreness in his groin.

Cam Reddish is still experiencing soreness in his groin and will miss tonight’s game against the Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 22, 2023

Losing Reddish is a big blow for the Lakers, as the team is already down guard Gabe Vincent and forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Lakers relied on Max Christie on Tuesday night to help replace Reddish in the rotation. Christie ended up playing 24:32 in the win over the Jazz, and he scored seven points. He added five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

It will be interesting to see who Lakers head coach Darvin Ham puts into the starting lineup for Reddish on Wednesday night.

The team could go back to guard Austin Reaves in the starting lineup, or Ham could rely on Christie or Rui Hachimura to replace him.

The Lakers are looking to stay hot at home. The team is 7-1 at home in the 2023-24 season, but they have a tough matchup against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Dallas. Reddish likely would have been a player the team used to guard Doncic or Irving, but the Lakers will now have to turn elsewhere to defend those stars.

Reddish has been a really solid pickup for the Lakers, starting nine of the 15 games that he’s played in. It’s good to see Reddish find a home after bouncing around from the Atlanta Hawks to the New York Knicks to the Portland Trail Blazers the past few seasons.

This season, the former lottery pick is averaging 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. He’s started every game for the Lakers since Nov. 10.

Los Angeles has weathered the storm with key players out of the rotation since the start of the 2023-24 season. The team will look to display the same resilience with Reddish out of the lineup on Wednesday.

The Lakers and Mavericks are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.