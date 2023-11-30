Report: Bulls would likely want both Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura from Lakers in potential Zach LaVine deal

The Chicago Bulls reportedly would likely want forward Rui Hachimura and guard Austin Reaves from the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential trade for star Zach LaVine.

It was reported earlier that the Bulls would likely ask for Reaves in a LaVine deal if the Lakers wanted to add a third star to their roster. However, Hachimura – who signed a new three-year, $51 million deal with the Lakers this past offseason – also reportedly would be coveted by Chicago.

“Chicago would also likely want forward Rui Hachimura in such a deal, one source told Hoops Wire,” Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico wrote. “For now, the source added, it’s all speculation as the sides have not even spoken.”

The Lakers have been revealed as a preferred landing spot for LaVine, a two-time All-Star. With the Bulls getting off to a slow start this season (5-14) the team may consider blowing up the roster with DeMar DeRozan currently in the final season of his contract with the franchise.

LaVine, 28, is averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc. He’s seen his scoring numbers this season dip significantly from previous campaigns.

The former first-round pick has averaged at least 24.4 points per game in each of the last four seasons prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

Moving on from Hachimura – and potentially Reaves – may be too much for the Lakers since both players have been key rotation pieces since the team made a run to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Hachimura is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game for the Lakers while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. He’s currently dealing with a nose injury, and the Lakers wouldn’t be able to move him until mid-January since he was signed to a new deal this past offseason.

As for Reaves, he’s adjusted well since returning to a bench role for the Lakers, pushing his season averages to 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

While the allure of adding a star like LaVine is tempting, the Lakers may not want to part ways with key role players, especially after the team saw the failures that came from the Russell Westbrook trade not that long ago.

It makes sense that Chicago would want players like Hachimura and Reaves, as they are younger pieces on affordable contracts that could help the Bulls in a rebuilding phase.