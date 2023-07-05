Report: Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal were denied entrance into Saweetie’s party

Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal were denied entrance into a birthday party being held for rapper Saweetie, according to TMZ.

The 23-year-old O’Neal and 18-year-old James were with a group of friends, according to TMZ, but none of the members of the group were admitted to the birthday bash.

It appears that James was not allowed into the party because of his age.

“Sources with direct knowledge. … Bronny was denied entrance because he’s 18 years old,” TMZ wrote.

James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, recently committed to play college basketball at the University of Southern California. He’s one of the top guards in his class, and it’s likely that he finds himself as a candidate to be picked in the 2024 NBA Draft if his freshman season with the Trojans goes well.

The younger James is an elite combo guard that has great instincts on the defensive end of the floor. He also appears to have inherited some of his father’s legendary basketball IQ.

He certainly has a great mentor to learn from in his father as he embarks on a potential NBA journey.

O’Neal, the son of Lakers and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, spent the 2022-23 season with the G League Ignite. He appeared in 20 games for the Ignite, averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.

The younger O’Neal played his collegiate basketball at two schools. He started his career at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) before transferring to play at Louisiana State University (LSU).

In his final season for the LSU Tigers, the younger O’Neal averaged 2.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 9.2 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. He did not end up getting drafted to the NBA, but he could still find his way into the league by way of the G League.

Saweetie, who has hit songs such as “Tap In” and “Best Friend” was celebrating her 30th birthday.

While some may find it surprising that the sons of two NBA legends weren’t allowed into the party, it’s clear that the younger James being underaged played a role in their denial.