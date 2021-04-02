Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has ascended into superstar territory over the last couple years.

As a matter of fact, he is apparently granted privileges that are on the same level as LeBron James when it comes to helping out with a franchise’s decision-making.

“The Wizards continue to build around Beal and Russell Westbrook and the front office continues to consult Beal on major moves, something that the shooting guard truly values,” wrote Chris Crouse of FortyEightMinutes.com. “’It’s a LeBron James-esque situation,’ a source close to the situation tells FortyEightMinutes.”

Beal, 27, is one of the most coveted players in the league. Numerous teams would love to pry him away from Washington since the team is doing horrible this season.

However, the sharpshooter is adamant about not wanting to get shipped. It appears he wants to help build a contender in Washington, and the Wizards are allowing him to direct that dream.

On the season, Beal is collecting a league-leading 31.3 points on top of 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Wizards hold a 17-30 record.

Of course, it’s no secret that James has a say in the decision-making that goes on with the Los Angeles Lakers. After all, James is one of the greatest players in the NBA history.

The Lakers veteran is currently out of action due to an ankle injury. He’s putting up 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season.