Report: Blazers Superstar Damian Lillard to Miss Game 5 vs. Lakers
- Updated: August 25, 2020
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard will miss Game 5 of his team’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Portland's Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a right knee sprain and will miss Game 5 against Lakers.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2020
Lillard, 30, exited Game 4 in the third quarter on Monday because of a right knee injury and did not return. He finished the game with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting in the 135-115 demolition.
Now, Lillard may not play again this season.
The Lakers hold a strong 3-1 lead in the series. They can close the series out on Wednesday.
The All-Star guard has played tremendously in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. Lillard guided the Trail Blazers to the playoffs despite having to fight back multiple barriers.
The veteran averaged 30.0 points 8.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in the regular season.