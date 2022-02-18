Report: Anthony Davis to be re-evaluated in a month with mid-foot sprain

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least a month after suffering his latest injury, a mid-foot sprain, on Wednesday night.

Lakers star Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with mid-foot sprain on right foot and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2022

Davis suffered the injury during the Lakers’ game against the Utah Jazz, with some fearing that Davis was lost for the rest of the season.

The news is just the latest injury woe to befall the Lakers, who continue to struggle this season and are currently just trying to reach the postseason.

Davis has had multiple injuries in each of the last two seasons. During the 2020-21 campaign, he missed most of the second half of the season and the Lakers ended up making a quick playoff exit.

While the Lakers were able to get past the Jazz on Wednesday night, it was only their third win in their last 10 games. At 27-31 on the season, the Lakers playoff hopes could be severely damaged if they’re not able to fill the hole left by Davis’ absence.