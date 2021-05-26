The Los Angeles Lakers won Game 2 of their playoff series against the Phoenix Suns thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ superb performance.

It was a huge turnaround for Davis after a disappointing series opener where he scored 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting. That match had the Lakers forward reportedly irate.

“‘He was pissed off,’ a source told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Chris Haynes.

After the Game 1 loss, Davis blamed himself and made sure to put in additional work ahead of the second game.

“Following practice, the team headed for the buses but Davis remained on the court getting work in,” Haynes continued. “Players yelled out ‘last bus,’ which is a customary call around the league from players alerting teammates that’s it’s time to go and you could possibly get left behind. “Sources said Davis replied, ‘I’m not leaving until I get this s— right.’ And he continued shooting.”

The eight-time NBA All-Star bounced back strong on Tuesday as he led the squad with 34 points. He was aggressive throughout the match, going to the free-throw line 21 times and making 18 of them.

Game 3 is on Thursday, where the Lakers will be playing its first playoff contest at Staples Center since 2013.