- Report: Anthony Davis has emerged as expected starting center for Lakers
- Report: Lakers sign promising young guard to 2-year contract
- Shaquille O’Neal announces his retirement from being a celebrity: ‘I’m done with it’
- John Salley says the Lakers could end up as the greatest team of all time if they win 74 games and the championship
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slams unvaccinated NBA players and staff, wants league to remove them from teams
- Report: NBA could ask LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to appear in pro-vaccine PSA
- LeBron James delivers NSFW message about Jerry Colangelo’s toxic criticism of beloved former teammate
- Damian Lillard claps back at hater saying LeBron James and Anthony Davis will dunk on his forehead due to overtraining
- Clippers owner fires strong warning at Lakers fans: ‘You must be a little worried about us’
- Frank Vogel’s telling comments on Rajon Rondo’s reduced role for upcoming season
Report: Anthony Davis has emerged as expected starting center for Lakers
-
- Updated: September 27, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have their center slot filled.
According to Bill Oram, Shams Charania, and Sam Amick of The Athletic, superstar Anthony Davis is expected to be the team’s starting center.
“Since Davis arrived from New Orleans two years ago, the Lakers’ best lineups have featured him at center,” Oram, Charania and Amick wrote. “With [Russell] Westbrook aboard, sources said Davis has emerged as the expected starting center, clearing the way for a likely starting five of him, [Russell] Westbrook, [Wayne] Ellington, [Trevor] Ariza and [LeBron] James, according to sources. Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, a rising, young talent for the Lakers, is also expected to compete in camp for a possible starting role.”
Davis, alongside James, reportedly showed a flexibility to changing positions while in conversations with Westbrook.
Of course, the Lakers’ roster will be have a lot of new faces on it this season. Moreover, the addition of Westbrook changes the entire dynamic of the team.
The 28-year-old Davis took a step back last year in terms of production. He averaged just 21.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.
The Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round of the playoffs. Davis missed essential time as he was sidelined due to injury.
The 2020 champion has career averages of 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.