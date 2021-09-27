Report: Anthony Davis has emerged as expected starting center for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have their center slot filled.

According to Bill Oram, Shams Charania, and Sam Amick of The Athletic, superstar Anthony Davis is expected to be the team’s starting center.

“Since Davis arrived from New Orleans two years ago, the Lakers’ best lineups have featured him at center,” Oram, Charania and Amick wrote. “With [Russell] Westbrook aboard, sources said Davis has emerged as the expected starting center, clearing the way for a likely starting five of him, [Russell] Westbrook, [Wayne] Ellington, [Trevor] Ariza and [LeBron] James, according to sources. Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker, a rising, young talent for the Lakers, is also expected to compete in camp for a possible starting role.”

Davis, alongside James, reportedly showed a flexibility to changing positions while in conversations with Westbrook.

Of course, the Lakers’ roster will be have a lot of new faces on it this season. Moreover, the addition of Westbrook changes the entire dynamic of the team.

The 28-year-old Davis took a step back last year in terms of production. He averaged just 21.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.

The Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in six games in the first round of the playoffs. Davis missed essential time as he was sidelined due to injury.

The 2020 champion has career averages of 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.