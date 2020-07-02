Report: Anonymous Coach Says LeBron James and Draymond Green ‘Brightest’ Players on Defense

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has shown great defensive strides over the last few years of his career.

As a matter of fact, one NBA coach believes the four-time MVP is in the same conversation as Golden State Warriors stalwart Draymond Green, per Jon Krawczynski and Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

“LeBron is up there with smarts like Draymond,” one coach said. “Those two are probably the brightest on that end of the floor.”

Green, 30, is one of the best defensive players in the NBA.

The three-time champion earned the NBA’s 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award, partly due to the fact he notched the most steals per game in the league during the 2016-17 season.

In addition, Green has made the All-Defensive teams five times throughout his career.

James, on the other hand, isn’t exactly known for his defensive prowess, though he has made six All-Defensive teams during his career. He has one of the greatest defensive plays in NBA history, and Green knows all about it.

During Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, James raced across the floor in the final moments of the contest to block Andre Iguodala’s crucial layup. The captivating block helped the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Green’s Warriors in historic fashion, which earned James his third championship.

Now, the 17-year veteran is aiming to help the Lakers win a title this season. His defensive production will definitely be needed.