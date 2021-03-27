While the Los Angeles Lakers are seen as the favorites to sign free agent center Andre Drummond, the Boston Celtics are reportedly making a serious run at acquiring the veteran big man.

The Boston #Celtics have put a full-court press on signing Andre Drummond. He is leaning towards #Lakers, but Boston has made up a lot of ground the last 24 hours. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 27, 2021

Drummond, whose contract was up at the end of this season, was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers. That move then began the jockeying for position among contending teams looking to sign him.

The 27-year-old Drummond has averaged a double-double over the course of his NBA career. That production would surely help an injury-plagued Lakers team that’s still missing both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, the Celtics are making every effort to sign Drummond after acquiring Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic prior to Thursday’s trade deadline. They also acquired a pair of big men, though adding Drummond would offer more potential on-court production.

With James and Davis both set to return at some point, the Lakers are hoping that Drummond will sign with them for what they hope will be another long postseason run.

Whether or not that possibility is enough to better the coming offer from the Celtics remains to be seen.